Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren Break Up and The Internet's Crush is Single Again!

Alexis Ren and Noah Centineo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looks like the fans are going to be more happy than sad with this news! Noah Centineo, the actor known to be as internet's boyfriend is back to being single it seems! The actor reportedly has split up with Alexis Ren, whom he dated for a year now. US Weekly reports that Noah and Alexis started dating on January 2019 but split a few weeks ago. The fans are getting kind of excited to know that their crush is 'available.' To All The Boys: P S I Still Love You Stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo Have a Hilarious Reaction to Shah Rukh Khan's Signature 'Open Arms Pose' (Watch Video).

The rumours of their break up surfaced way before these reports. The fans had noticed how both of them unfollowed each other on social media. Noah even deleted their pictures from his Instagram account. This left the fans curious about his relationship status. However, now it is almost confirmed that they are not seeing each other anymore.

Earlier, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star had opened on “really dark time” in his life. “I felt an obligation to step up and fill a role, fill a position that was vacant at that time, and in doing so, I bristled and I kind of shoved down a lot of emotion,” Centineo told Harper’s Bazaar magazine. "There wasn’t really much I wouldn’t do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man,” he added.