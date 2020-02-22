To All The Boys: P S I Still Love You Stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo Have a Hilarious Reaction to Shah Rukh Khan's Signature 'Open Arms Pose' (Watch Video) 

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Netflix)

If you happen to be a fan of rom-coms, you have probably already binged on Netflix's To All the Boys: P S Still I Love You. The romantic drama has become a rage among Netflix fans and netizens are especially in love with the lead cast of the film starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. What's amazing is that stars of the, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, have appeared in a new video, where they are seen reacting to Bollywood scenes and also SRK's signature move. The duo discuss in the video how Bollywood takes romance to a different level. To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You Review: Lana Condor-Noah Centineo-Jordan Fisher's Triangular Tale Is All About New Age 'Happily Ever After!'

Noah and Lana are shown scenes from famous Bollywood movies such as Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om. While watching a clip of "Tumse Milke Dil Ka Haal" song from the Farah Khan film, Lana is seen reacting to Amrita Rao's hair-flip and says, "If I did that, I’d 100% crack my neck.” They are later also shown a clip of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om where Lana reacts calling Deepika Padukone "Beautiful". Although the best reaction in the video comes when they watch Shah Rukh giving his signature 'open arms' pose and they say “Why do his arms keep going up?”Thirst-Day Treats: An Appreciation Post For Noah Centineo Because We Fancy Him a Little Too Much (Who Doesn't?).

Watch the Video Here:

The duo seems to enjoy the overall vibe of Bollywood's romance, especially the slo-mo and the emotions. It is indeed fun watching Noah and Lana catch these romantic Bollywood moments and while they seem to be unaware of Shah Rukh's romantic charm on-screen, it looks like they may have to binge on a few of his films to understand why his signature move is so iconic and drives India crazy, every time he does it.