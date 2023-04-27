Polite Society Movie Review: Polite Society had been on my radar for quite some time. A British action-comedy directed by a Desi with a nearly all brown cast? I was in before you even had to tell me anything else. And after viewing it, I was more than happy knowing that it was a complete blast from start to finish that is incredibly stylistic and contains an infectious personality. Evil Dead Rise Movie Review: Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan are Stellar in This Terrifying and Gruesome Entry in the Classic Horror Franchise (LatestLY Exclusive).

Directed and written by Nida Manzoor, Polite Society follows Ria Khan (Priya Kansara), a teen who is overly ambitious about becoming a stunt-woman. But when her sister Lena (Ritu Arya) drops out of art school and decides to marry a man whose mother has quite the villainous schemes, Ria enlists her friends and devices a plan to make sure this marriage never happens.

A Still From Polite Society (Photo Credits: Focus Features)

Polite Society personifies the term "fun." Nina Mazdoor has crafted a narrative that touches on one's adolescence while also bringing forth style and substance that speaks volumes. It's a narrative of a younger sister wanting to be there for her older sibling, and it hits that sweet spot of a coming-of-age story and carries a lot of weight, but it also adds a distinct sense of style and absurdity that makes so much of the film feel fresh. To carry that weight now you do need some engaging performances and the duo of Priya Kansara and Ritu Arya deliver big time.

Ria and Lena’s relationship is the gripping emotional factor that will bring you in to their story. Ritu Arya's performance as someone who is simply going through their lowest point is sincere, while Priya Kansara's performance as a girl attempting to prove herself dominates the screen incredibly effectively. That, in my opinion, is what makes Polite Society a rewarding film to watch. The two actors share tender and endearing moments, and the duo's conflicting tensions make the journey seem worthwhile.

Watch the Trailer:

The villains, whose motivations were little too ludicrous for even Polite Society's tone itself, are what hold the plot back. I was briefly pulled out of the movie during those moments since it seemed so unexpected. Fortunately, Nimra Bucha and Akshay Khanna's portrayals of Raheela and Salim more than make up for it. Particularly Nimra Bucha, who constantly chews up the scenery everything she is on-screen. Just wish the motivations were up-to-par with the acting.

The supporting cast members are also great. Jeff Mirza as Rafe Khan and Shobu Kapoor as Fatima Khan round out the Khan family. They make for the easy-to-like parents and have some hilarious beats that stand-out. Seraphine Beh as Clara and Ella Bruccoleri as Alba make up Ria's friend circle, and they too make for an enjoyable viewing.

A Still From Polite Society (Photo Credits: Focus Features)

A special mention should also be made to Manzoor's stylistic decisions in the film's editing. Polite Society has the vibe of a desi-made Edgar Wright movie. The insanity of the plot and the manic editing of the movie reminded me a lot of Scott Pilgrim vs The World, and the action scenes on display here made for a kickass time. The music choices also fit well with the tone of the film, where a Bollywood dance number at the end set to the tune of “Maar Dala” from Devdas brought the house down. Sisu Movie Review: Jorma Tommila’s Historical Action Flick Brings in the Punches in an Underwhelming Narrative (LatestLY Exclusive).

Also, a side note: Just seeing South Asian representation done like this in a Hollywood production was such a fresh breath of air. It’s not like Eternals where you have brown actor dance in a non-authentic version of what a Bollywood number should be like. This was just a fun time that I genuinely can’t recommend enough.

Yay!

Ritu Arya and Priya Kansara

The Editing

Extremely Stylish

Nay!

Villain’s Motivation Just Didn’t Click Much

Final Thoughts

Polite Society is a complete joy that has wonderful flair and delivers a positive and amusing story. It's a vibrantly bubbling adventure that never loses focus and offers a riotous good time that makes me want to see it again right away. Polite Society releases in theatres on April 28, 2023.

Rating: 4.0

