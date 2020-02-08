Propose Day 2020: From Pretty Woman to Love Actually, Take Cues From These Cute Proposal Scenes to Help You Express Your Love (Watch Videos)

Pretty Woman, Love Actually proposal scenes. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Valentine's week is finally here and if you have begun celebrating it with Chocolate day and Rose day, well Propose day 2020 is now here too. There are many ways you can make your Valentine feel special but for propose day, you're going to need some help and planning. To make the perfect proposal and get a 'Yes' from your valentine, the best thing you can do is take inspiration from films. We have forever seen movies create elaborate proposal scenes and well, what's the use if you can't take cues from them and make your loved one feel special with it. Propose day is being celebrated on February 8 and to help you ring in this special day with big surprises for your partner, we are here to give you some hints. Happy Propose Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes to Share With Your Friends Who Are Committed to Their Single Life.

Romantic movies are all about the big gesture. Can you really get over Richard Gere's proposal to Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman? Who doesn't want their partner to confess their love in a fearless manner? Sometimes even celebrities seem to take cues from films when it comes to proposing. Remember how Nick Jonas shut down a Tiffany's store to find a ring for his wife Priyanka Chopra, well in Sweet Home Alabama, we see a similar proposal between Reese Witherspoon and Patrick Dempsey. Here's looking at some of the sweetest proposals in Hollywood films.

1. Pretty Woman

The last scene of the film after Richard Gere's character realises his love for Julia Roberts' Vivian is the cutest scene ever. He asks his driver to take him over to her place and proposes her with a bouquet of red roses as she looks on from the balcony. It is the perfect proposal ever! A truly happily ever after moment.

2.Sweet Home Alabama

Like we said earlier, this is one of the most swanky proposals ever. In the film, Patrick Dempsey's character shuts down a Tiffany's and proposes Reese Witherspoon's character in the store, asking her to pick a ring that she loves the most. What an elaborate proposal! Who wouldn't say yes to that?

3. Love Actually

Collin Firth and Lucia Moniz's love story in Love Actually is one of the cutest. The duo are shown to be from different backgrounds. While he's a British writer, she's his Portuguese housekeeper and while they don't understand each other's language, they fall in love. Eventually, during the proposal though, Firth proposes to her in her language while she replies in English. It's amazing at what lengths you can go to profess your love!

4.While You Were Sleeping

Bill Pullman's proposal to Sandra Bullock towards the end is the cutest one. Since she's shown to be working at a subway ticket counter, Pullman's character tosses a ring instead of a token to propose to her. We bet you can't hold your smile while watching this adorable scene. It is one of the sweetest proposals we have seen on-screen.

5. He's Just Not That Into You

Jennifer Aniston and Ben Affleck's relationship is shown to be one of the most sweetest ever except Affleck's character is against the idea of getting married although, he eventually comes around and proposes to Aniston's character in one of the most lovely scenes. It is a cute proposal at home and we bet something like this can never go wrong when the feelings are true. Propose Day 2019: From Ranbir-Deepika in YJHD to SRK-Rani in KKHH, 10 Ultimate Bollywood Proposal Scenes Will Melt Your Heart (Watch Videos).

We hope you enjoy this propose day by celebrating it with your loved one and making them feel special by expressing your feeling for them. It's not always that you need a big gesture, sometimes it's all about letting them know how much you love them, so go ahead, make those cheesy proposals this Valentine's week!