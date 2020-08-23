DC FanDome is unreeling online. One of the biggest movie event ever. The event has already dropped a new trailer for Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984. Now, on The Flash panel, the concept art for the film was revealed. It was already reported that Batman will make an appearance in the film. Ben Affleck will be reprising the role with Ezra Miller returning as Flash. The concept art not only gave us a look at Flash's new costume but also confirmed Batman's presence. Actually, it did more than just that. There might be more to this Batman presence. Read on. Christian Bale Fans are Rooting for Him to Return as Batman after Ben Affleck Joins Michael Keaton as the Cape Crusader in Ezra Miller's Flash Movie.

Ezra Miller's long-haired appearance on the panel hints that the movie has not hit the floors. The actor truly embraced the quarantine look. Director Andrés Muschietti has revealed that The Flash will be a time travel film, which further adds fuel to the theory that TV's Flash played by Grant Gustin might make an appearance. Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey) is writing the film and she brought her trademark wit and charm to the panel. "Batman lost his parents. Superman lost his planet. Harley Quinn lost her egg sandwich," she joked.

"I'm excited to see Andy's version of the Speed Force," Hodson added. "I may have taken some his doodles and kept them. They are unlike anything I've ever seen before."

Andy Muschietti dropped concept art of the new suit for #TheFlash. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/En2xGeFfoD — Fandango (@Fandango) August 22, 2020

One popular theory has popped after the concept art was released. We get to see a shadowy figure of Batman. And many have speculated from the silhouette that it is Michael Keaton's Batman. Now, let us hold our horses, but if at all, Keaton is returning as Batman - given that the director has confirmed that this is a time travel movie - The Flash will be the coup of the century.

The director has already confirmed the multiverse theory. All the past and present cinematic iterations of the DC characters exist in their own timeline but are part of the multiverse.

Well, there is a long way to go until we start getting concrete information on The Flash. So far we know - it is a time travel movie. Flash will team up with Batman. Michael Keaton might show up. Grant Gustin might show up. And that the new costume looks fabulous.

