After such a long and controversial road, The Flash finally races into cinemas this weekend. Focusing on Barry Allen as he fights his way to save the multiverse, the film plans on relaunching the DCEU in new ways and will be bringing in many new faces, and some old ones as well. With how long the journey has been, it certainly is going to be exciting to see what's in store. The Flash: Ezra Miller Gets Cheered and Delivers a Speech Thanking 'Everyone Who Supported' Them at Premiere of Their DC Film (Watch Video).

Much of the film's pre-release has been shrouded with Ezra Miller's illegal antics that definitely stirred up a controversy, and the movie itself has had a pretty complicated development with many directors just coming and leaving. But whatever it is, the film is finally here. So, before you see The Flash in theatres this week, here's all you need to know about it.

Cast

The Flash stars Ezra Miller once more as Barry Allen. They will even be joined by Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Michael Keaton who returns as Batman, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen (replacing Billy Crudup from the previous movies) and Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen. Ben Affleck too will return as Batman alongside Jeremy Irons as Alfred, while Michael Shannon once more portrays General Zod in the movie.

Plot

The Flash follows Barry Allen as he travels back in past to save his mother, but accidentally ends up creating a different reality where no metahumans exist. With the threat of General Zod looming once more over the world, Barry must do his best to save this world and enlists the help of his alternate self alongside an older Batman and a secret Kryptonian castaway.

Watch the Trailer for The Flash:

Release Date

The Flash directed by Andy Muschietti starring Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Michael Shannon and more releases in theatres on June 15, 2023, and June 16, 2023, worldwide. The Flash: Ezra Miller Makes First Public Appearance Since Legal Issues at the Red Carpet Premiere of Their DC Film (Watch Video).

Review

A review for The Flash isn't available right now. As soon as we have a review available, the page will be updated.

