Tom & Jerry is the upcoming live-action/computer-animated film that is all set to be released in 2021. Helmed by Tim Story, this film diverges from tradition with live actors and a real-world setting. Tom & Jerry is scheduled for a theatrical release in the US on February 26, 2021, by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will also be streaming on HBO Max on the same date. The film was initially scheduled to hit the big screens on March 5, 2021, however, the makers moved up the release date. And the latest buzz is that this much-awaited film will also get a theatrical release in India in 2021. Tom & Jerry The Movie Trailer: Get Ready To Dive Into Childhood Memories With This Big Screen Adaptation (Watch Video).

Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the poster of Tom & Jerry and cited that this movie will be released in India in English and Hindi languages in 2021. However, the exact release date for Indian Cinemas is yet to be revealed. “THE LOVABLE CAT-AND-MOUSE GAME ON BIG SCREEN... #WarnerBros Pictures unveil the OFFICIAL POSTER of #TomAndJerryMovie... Will release in *cinemas* in #India in #English and #Hindi... 2021 release,” wrote the expert.

Tom & Jerry Theatrical Release In India

Tom and Jerry, the cat and mouse duo, have won audiences hearts with their age-old rivalry. The upcoming film has been written by Kevin Costello and is based in Joseph Barbera and William Hanna’s classic Tom and Jerry.

