A lot of relationships have not been able to stand the test of time, thanks to the ongoing global pandemic. It's not surprising, after all, they are spending a lot more time with each other now, thereby not getting any space from each other as they did during normal circumstances. Many couples have decided to go separate ways in the past few months. Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover have joined the list as they have announced that they are getting a divorce. “Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce,” he said in a statement to TMZ.

It all started for them in 2011, when Tracy and Megan met on a blind date. Two years later, the duo had their first child together, a daughter named Maven, in July 2013. In 2015, they decided to tie the knot on August 23. What made their relationship stronger was the fact that Megan was by Tracy's side when a truck driver slammed into his limo in 2014. One of his friends, and collaborator James McNair were killed in this accident. Tracy was able to survive, but he was on a wheelchair for many months. In 2016, Tracy talked about this incident in an interview in which he said, “I got a second chance. I just got to do it right this time. I look forward to getting my wife pregnant again. I look forward to my daughter going to nursery school. I’m here. I get to see all that.” Tracy Morgan Roped in for 'Coming 2 America' Sequel.

View this post on Instagram #valentinesday with my Queen and Princess!! #aboutlastnight A post shared by Tracy Morgan (@tracymorgan) on Feb 15, 2020 at 12:53pm PST

However, off late, he started saying some strange things in his interviews. For example, Hoda Kotb was taken aback on the April 2020 episode of Today, when Tracy said, "Oh, well. Me and my wife have been quarantined for three weeks, so she’s pregnant three times. Every week she got pregnant.” It didn't end there as he added, "So, we’re also roleplaying a lot now. We’re roleplaying. She plays a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I’m the scientist who discovered a cure, and she’ll do anything to save her grandfather’s life. And I mean, anything.” Well, we are sure a lot must have happened between these two for their relationship to reach this stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).