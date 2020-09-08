The annual TV Choice Awards were held virtually for the first time in the ceremony's history. While one may have expected Killing Eve to bag the Best Drama Series trophy, it was a rather sweet surprise to see Peaky Blinders defeat it in this category. But hey Killing Eve fans, you need not be disappointed as Jodie Comer won the Best Actress trophy for the second time in a row. Doc Martin star Martin Clunes won the award in the Best Actor Category and interestingly, the series is ending in 2021. Which means, yes, no more Doc Martin in future guys! Peaky Blinders Season 6: UK Government Approves Filming of Cillian Murphy’s BBC Show Under Social Distancing Guidelines.

Accepting his award, Martin in his virtual celebration said, "Thank you so so much for this amazing award. I'm so glad that you still like this show after nine series! You obviously like it enough to vote for me because there was some classy competition this year in the actors category. We're blown away. It's a family business and we love making it, down in Cornwall." Killing Eve Star Sandra Oh Wants to Fall in Love Naturally, Says ‘Can’t Force That Stuff to Happen’.

For a complete list of winners in other categories, check out the list below...

Here's the 2020 winners' list in full:

Best Actor

Martin Clunes (Doc Martin)

Best Actress

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Best Daytime Show

This Morning

Best Reality Show

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Best Food Show

Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip

Best Talent Show

The Great British Bake Off/Bake Off: The Professionals/Great British Bake Off For Stand Up to Cancer

Best Factual Show

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad

Best Lifestyle Show

The Martin Lewis Money Show

Best Comedy Show

After Life

Best New Drama

White House Farm

Best Family Drama

Call the Midwife

Best Drama Series

Peaky Blinders

Best Entertainment Show (in association with Greatest Hits Radio)

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Best Soap Actor

Jack P Shepherd

Best Soap Actress

Shelley King

Best Soap

Coronation Street

Interestingly, Britain's Got Talent didn't win the trophy in the Best Talent Show category this year. Instead, The Great British Bake Off was declared as the winner and the team is super proud of their achievement. "This is gonna take pride of place in the tent," said Paul Hollywood as he accepted the award via a phone call.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 08:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).