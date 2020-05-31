Vampire Diaries Star Kendrick Sampson Shares Video from the LA Protest Where the Actor Got by Cop’s Rubber Bullet

Insecure" actor Kendrick Sampson says he was hit by rubber bullets and even a police officer's baton while protesting in California. The "Vampire Diaries" star took to Instagram to show videos from marches in the Los Angeles area, reports usatoday.com. "They're gonna arrest all of us," Sampson said in one video clip, adding: "Just to let y'all know, they're telling us to disburse, but they boxed us in." The protests stemmed from the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes. Taylor Swift Blast Out at Donald Trump For White Supremacy and Racism; Singer Threatens to Vote US President Out of Power Is the Most Liked Tweet till Date.
In one video, LAPD officers can be seen firing rubber bullets to try and regain control at Pan Pacific Park."They shot me four times already. I already got hurt and I got hit with a baton," Sampson said on Instagram. Another video showed the actor backing away from the police, as he appeared to be hit by an officer's baton, reports deadline.com. aceY'all ain't see no police f***ing up white folks when they took guns to the statehouse," he said, while referring to an incident in Michigan over coronavirus restrictions, not in California. Jim Carrey Shares Funny Painting of How Grim Reaper Is ‘Officially Jealous’ of Donald Trump Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Check Out Kendrick Sampson's Instagram Post Below
This is the clearest video I could find! You can see on my IG live they started beating my assistant, Mario (who showed up to stand with me - after I told him to go home ✊🏽) in the white shirt to my right. Then in this video, look closely, you can see them shoot him by ricocheting a rubber bullet off the ground then you can see me, process that shit, step in front of him and you can see several of them hit me multiple times with batons, then an officer aims straight at me, no ricochet, and shoots. And hits. That was one of 7 shots I took. They are excruciating. And they CAN kill. Go to my twitter, or my IG lives I have saved to my feed - you can see them beating, agitating and brutalizing several unarmed protesters after they started the aggression. Then you can see WOMEN, non-Black true ACCOMPLICES in the struggle- not allies - step in front to try to protect and deescalate. ✊🏽Unfortunately, they beat them with batons too. @mattmcgorry got hit. @jenniferlepps from @cpdaction got hit! THIS IS WHAT THEY DO. They were DESIGNED and FOUNDED for this. @ericgarcetti you are a TRASH ASS MAYOR for encouraging this in your city and unwaveringly standing with them. #DEFUNDPOLICE #ProsecuteKillerCops #ProsecuteKillerKKKops
"Ya all didn't see police attacking white folks, beating em up with batons, shooting them with rubber bullets when they brought guns to f***ing state houses. We came up here with no weapons, with masks.a And we're the ones who are not peaceful," he added. The actor also tagged "Black lives matter supporters", and tweeted for elected officials to "defund police", citing brutality in multiple cities across the US.