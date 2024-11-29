American singer Mary Millben raised her voice and expressed concern over the arrest of ISKCON priest and ISKCON Bangaldesh's general secretary Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh. She urged world leaders to address the ongoing violence against Hindus and minorities perpetrated by “extremists" in the country. She also emphasised the need to preserve religious freedom and ensure the safety of all people. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Mary Millben wrote, “The imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna Das and the continued attacks against Hindus and other minorities by extremists in Bangladesh must be addressed now by world leaders. We must preserve religious freedom, and the safety of all people of faith globally." Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrested in Bangladesh: ISKCON Denies Connection to Hindu Priest, Confirms He Was Expelled Months Ago (Watch Video).

Mary Maillben's Post

The imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna Das and the continued attacks against Hindus and other minorities by extremist in Bangladesh must be addressed now by world leaders. We must preserve religious freedom, and the safety of all people of faith globally. #ReleaseChinmoyKrishnaDas pic.twitter.com/0zvk6i1Sti — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) November 27, 2024

ISKCON Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Detained in Bangladesh

Chinmoy Krishna Das was detained for reportedly hoisting a flag displaying the Bangladesh national flag on a stall. He was hauled before a Chittagong court, but his bail was denied, and he was arrested. Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for his immediate release.

Petition Filed Seeking Ban on ISKCON Over Allegations of Provoking Sectarian Unrest

According to the Dhaka Tribune, a lawyer in Bangladesh submitted a petition seeking a ban on ISKCON, labelling it a "radical organisation" alleged of inciting communal conflicts. According to the petition, ISKCON has organised religious activities intending to stir sectarian violence, pushing traditional Hindu communities to adopt its views and coerce lower Hindu caste people to join its ranks. Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrest: ISKCON Bangladesh Denounces Arrest of Hindu Priest, Calls for Peaceful Coexistence.

Statement From ISCKON Bangladesh

Statement from ISKCON Bangladesh regarding the current situation in Bangladesh and the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das shared earlier today. pic.twitter.com/T9tPUbsrzj — ISKCON (@iskcon) November 26, 2024

Spiritual Leader Sri Sri Ravishankar Speaks About ISKCON Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das’ Detention

On the detention of Chinmoy Krishna Das, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar says, "It is unbecoming of a Prime Minister of a neighbouring country to arrest a spiritual leader. He is not taking weapons, he is not taking guns, he is caring for his people. He is just standing up for the rights and wants the government to hear the atrocities that are happening to the minorities there." He also said, "We request the government of Bangladesh to please take care of their minorities and control the radical elements that ransacking your own country and its image. Bangladesh has been known as a very liberal and progressive country. Do you want to take the country backwards? It's a very sorry state of affairs. I hope the government of India also puts pressure and I call for the international community to not let this go the way it is going and put pressure to bring security and safety to the minorities and make people safe there."

Ri Sri Ravishankar Speaks Out on the Arrest of ISKCON Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das

#WATCH | On the detention of ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das by Dhaka police, Sri Sri Ravishankar says, "It is unbecoming of a Prime Minister of a neighbouring country to arrest a spiritual leader. He is not taking weapons, he is not taking guns, he is caring for his… pic.twitter.com/vXvjydC7B4 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2024 07:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).