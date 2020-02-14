Indian Rock Band Parikrama's Lead Guitarist Sonam Sherpa, 48, Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Parikrama lead guitarist Sonam Sherpa no more (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The lead guitarist of Indian rock band Parikrama, Sonam Sherpa, 48, passed away on Friday morning. He was at his residence in Kalimpong, West Bengal when he suffered a cardiac arrest. The lead vocalist of the band, Nitin Malik confirmed the news to Indian Express by saying, "At this point, we have very limited information because Sonam was out of town. Apparently, he had a heart attack this morning. I can confirm that he didn’t have any heart condition. He was in fact very health conscious in the last ten years. He was eating right and sleeping right. He was really taking good care of himself. He had started exercising recently as well and lost a lot of weight. He was trying to be as fit as possible.” Celebrated Fashion Designer Wendell Rodricks, 59 Passes Away At His Goa Home; Tributes Pour In For The Man Who Wore Many Hats.

Many musicians took to their social media accounts to offer condolences to Sherpa's family. Vishal Dadlani was among the first ones to tweet. “A true Indian legend has passed on. #SonamSherpa was more than a guitar-player. He was a pioneer, a teacher and an inspiration to so many. He was also a good friend and always humble despite his brilliance and popularity. Heartbroken. Truly, truly heartbroken. :(”, he tweeted.

Check Out his Tweet

A true Indian legend has passed on. #SonamSherpa was more than a guitar-player. He was a pioneer, a teacher and an inspiration to so many. He was also a good friend and always humble despite his brilliance and popularity. Heartbroken. Truly, truly heartbroken. :( https://t.co/kWzh6tsvQL — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 14, 2020

Ehsaan of Shankar Ehsaan Loy trio also reacted to his sudden demise by tweeting, “Unbelievable what a nice guy and a true blue rocker,” he wrote.

Eternal rocker awesome guitarist and a lovely guy #SonamSherpa has gone into the light ... will remember the jams and the hang outs @parikrama pic.twitter.com/7hU2a8Avv1 — Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) February 14, 2020

Sonam was among the founding members of the brand. Parikrama was started by in 1991 in Delhi by Subir Malik (keyboards), Nitin Malik (vocals), Chintan Kalra (bass), Prashant Bahadur (guitars), Rahul Malhotra and Sherpa.