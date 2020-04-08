John Prine, Legendary Country Singer, Dies Of Coronavirus At 73

Grammy-Winning Acclaimed Singer John Prine (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Singer-songwriter, John Prine passed away aged 73 on Tuesday, April 7. The Grammy-Award winning musican was in a critical condition following his contraction of COVID-19. After showing symptoms for coronavirus, John was hospitalised on Thursday (March 26). The legendary singer was well-known for his songs “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and several others. Prine's publicist confirmed his death on behalf of his family. Prine had been in the hospital for several weeks. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17. Grammy-Winning Acclaimed Singer John Prine Is Critical in Hospital with COVID-19 Symptoms.

Prine had nearly a 50-year career and quickly became one of America's most-loved singer-songwriters. He was a recipient of a lifetime achievement Grammy in December. The singer made a comeback after nearly 13 years in 2018 with the album The Tree of Forgiveness. Prine was known for his affecting numbers. The singer even toured recently and performed his final act in Los Angeles area concert October 1. Ellis Marsalis Jr, Jazz Music Legend, Dies of Coronavirus at 85.

Another popular number by Prine that became widely known was the autobiographical “Paradise,” about his family’s days in the Kentucky coal country. Not just his singing talents but his songwriting talents too were widely appreciated, in 2017, Rolling Stone proclaimed him “The Mark Twain of American songwriting." Several artists from the music industry have expressed their deepest condolences to Prine's family on social media whereas netizens too are grieving the loss of this legend. Nils Lofgren took to Twitter and wrote, "#JohnPrine Farewell sweet man. There’s a hole in our hearts that we will never fill."