The wait is over - Deva has finally arrived in theatres! Starring Shahid Kapoor as a fierce and enigmatic cop, alongside Pooja Hegde, this high-octane thriller has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. Packed with gripping storytelling, explosive action, and chartbuster music, Deva promises a cinematic experience that fans won’t forget anytime soon. ‘Deva’ Review: Shahid Kapoor’s Rough and Tough Cop Act Wins Over Critics in Rosshan Andrrews’ Film.

Adding to the excitement, Vidya Balan is bringing the energy and how—by joining the "Bhasad Macha" frenzy! In a fun reel posted on Instagram, Vidya is seen grooving to the song’s infectious beats, perfectly syncing with the high-energy choreography. Her caption, “When it’s someone else’s party but you can’t help Machaoing Bhasad!”, captures the track’s vibe, making it the perfect party anthem.

Watch Vidya Balan's Dance Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

The peppy track from Deva has been making waves ever since its release, with its electrifying beats and dynamic choreography turning it into a viral sensation. Now, with Vidya Balan hopping on the trend, the song’s popularity is soaring even higher. ‘Deva’ Movie Review: Netizens Impressed by Shahid Kapoor’s Cop Avatar, Laud the Actioner Co-Starring Pooja Hegde!

As Deva storms into theatres, excitement around this action-packed entertainer is at an all-time high. With Shahid Kapoor stepping into the role of a ruthless yet charismatic cop and Pooja Hegde adding to the intrigue, anticipation for the film has been off the charts.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva released on January 31, 2025, is in theatres near you bringing its electrifying action to the big screen.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)