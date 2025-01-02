Which famous people are born on January 1? The date is special as it marks the first day of the New Year. Celebrating the birthday on New Year’s Day does feel incredible. If you are celebrating your birthday on January 1, you belong to the Capricorn zodiac sign, one of the 12 astrological signs. Capricorn is the tenth astrological sign in the zodiac, and individuals born between December 22 - January 19 belong to this zodiac sign. Coming back to the notable celebrity birthdays, January 1 has quite a lot! Let us look at some of the significant birthdays and birth anniversaries along with their year of birth. 1 January 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous January 1 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Ice Spice - 1 January 2000 (age 25 years) Sophia La Corte - 1 January 2001 (age 24 years) Grandmaster Flash - 1 January 1958 (age 67 years) Vidya Balan - 1 January 1979 (age 46 years) Sonali Bendre - 1 January 1975 (age 50 years) Jyotiraditya Scindia - 1 January 1971 (age 54 years) Nana Patekar - 1 January 1951 (age 74 years) Aishwarya R. Dhanush - 1 January 1982 (age 43 years) Satyendra Nath Bose (1894-1974) Morris Chestnut - 1 January 1969 (age 56 years) Kamaal R. Khan - 1 January 1975 (age 50 years) Asrani - 1 January 1941 (age 84 years) Parikshit Sahni - 1 January 1944 (age 81 years) Akshay Oberoi - 1 January 1985 (age 40 years) Paul Revere (1735-1818) Betsy Ross (1752-1836) J.D. Salinger (1919-2010) Frank Langella - 1 January 1938 (age 87 years)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2025 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).