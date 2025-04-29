World Wish Day is celebrated every year around the globe on April 29 to honour the first wish that inspired the creation of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This annual event commemorates the day in 1980 when seven-year-old Christopher James Greicius, who was battling leukemia, had his dream of becoming a police officer fulfilled by his community. This act of kindness led to the establishment of Make-A-Wish, which has been fulfilling the wishes to children with critical illnesses worldwide.

As per records, Make-A-Wish was established in 1980. In 2010, Make-A-Wish celebrated its 30th anniversary by creating a World Wish Day to fulfill the wishes of kids who were suffering from critical illnesses. Since its inception, Make-A-Wish has granted over 500,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries. In India too, Make-A-Wish India has been active in fulfilling the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

World Wish Day 2025 Date

World Wish Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, April 29.

World Wish Day Significance

World Wish Day holds great significance as this annual event serves as a reminder of the power of a wish and the impact it can have on a child's life. The celebrations of World Wish Day include wish-granting ceremonies and community activities that bring hope and joy to children facing serious health challenges.

This day aims to highlight the fact that every contribution helps in making the wishes come true, bringing smiles to the faces of children who need it the most. Events are held in collaboration with medical professionals, volunteers, and donors to create memorable experiences for these children, offering them strength and hope during challenging times.​

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2025 06:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).