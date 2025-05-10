A significant step toward de-escalation was taken on [insert date] as India and Pakistan agreed to stop cross-border firing and military action along the Line of Control (LoC), according to official sources. The development came after the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan initiated a call to his Indian counterpart earlier in the day. During the conversation, both sides reportedly held discussions and reached a mutual understanding to uphold the ceasefire agreement. Sources clarified that this agreement was bilaterally worked out between India and Pakistan, not the result of third-party mediation. The ceasefire is limited to halting military action and shelling along the LoC, and no decision has been made to initiate talks on any other issues or in any other format. This move comes amid ongoing tension and frequent violations along the border, which have led to casualties and the displacement of civilians in recent months. The renewed ceasefire understanding is expected to bring temporary relief to affected border areas. ‘Full and Immediate Ceasefire’: Donald Trump Claims Major Diplomatic Breakthrough As India and Pakistan Reportedly Agree To End Hostilities Following US-Brokered Talks

India-Pakistan Agree To Stop Cross-Border Firing and Military Action Along LoC

