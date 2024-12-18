As fans eagerly await Squid Game Season 2, set to release on December 26, there's even more exciting news for the global hit series. Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-Jae, confirmed that Squid Game 3 is already in the works. During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Lee participated in a playful game of Yes or No, where he let slip the major revelation. So, while we prepare for the deadly games and shocking twists in Season 2, it looks like the world is about to get even more of the iconic competition shortly. Lee also revealed that he will not be competing with the contestant this time. ‘Squid Game 2’: Lee Jung-Jae's Player 456 Joins the Death Match Again – Here Are Three Key Things NOT to Expect From This K-Series.

