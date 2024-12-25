Excitement is at its peak as we are just one day away from the premiere of the second season of Netflix's most popular series, Squid Game, on Thursday, December 26. The highly anticipated sequel will feature protagonist Seong Ji-hun (Lee Jung-Jae) re-entering the deadly game. As we await the show's release, the makers of Squid Game 2 have dropped a new promo featuring the mysterious Front Man, urging viewers not to share spoilers after watching the Korean series. In the video, he said, "Players, this is your final warning. Nobody will share season 2 spoilers. Any player who breaks this rule will be eliminated." ‘Squid Game’ 3 Confirmed! Lee Jung-Jae Announces Netflix Drama’s Third Season on ‘Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ (Watch Video).

Netflix Urges Viewers To Not Spread Spoilers Ahead of ‘Squid Game 2’ Premiere

Say no to spoilers, tumhe 456 billion won ki kasam 🤝🤫 Watch Squid Game Season 2 out 26 December, only on Netflix.#SquidGame2 pic.twitter.com/BnkG0iqgfL — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 25, 2024

