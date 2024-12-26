Squid Game, one of Netflix's most successful shows, is set to return with its second season on December 26, 2024. Fans are eager to see what twists and turns lie ahead in season two of the gripping series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. Squid Game 2 continues the story of Seong Gi-hun, aka player 456 (Lee Jung-Jae), as he makes a bold decision to return to the deadly games and dismantle the organisation once and for all. Ahead of the much-anticipated release of season 2, we've got you covered with some key details, including the release time. ‘Squid Game 2′ Spoilers: Ahead of December 26 Release on Netflix, Front Man Warns Viewers Against Leaks, Says ’Players Breaking Rules Will Be Eliminated’ (Watch Video).

‘Squid Game 2’ Release Date and Time

Squid Game Season 2 premieres globally on Netflix on December 26, 2024. All seven episodes of the Korean survival thriller series will be dropped at once, making it perfect for fans to binge-watch it during the holiday season. Below are the details on how you can stream Squid Game 2 in different regions.

India: 12:30 PM IST

United States: 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET

United Kingdom: 8 AM GMT

Australia: 5 PM AEDT

New Zealand: 7 PM NZDT

Brazil: 4 AM BRT

Watch ‘Squid Game 2’ Trailer:

‘Squid Game 2’ Plot

Season 2 of Squid Game occurs three years after protagonist Gi-hun survives the deadly show. He emerges as the only surviving player among the 456 debt-ridden participants who decide to risk their lives to clear off their loans. Despite winning a massive cash prize of KRW 45.6 Billion, Gi-hun decides to track the ones responsible for the deadly games and bring an end to it. His search starts with the mysterious salesman (Gong Yoo) playing ddakji in the subway. And this leads him back to another round of the deadly games.

‘Squid Game 2’ Cast

Joining Lee Jung-Jae from the first season are Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo and Wi Ha-jun. A batch of new faces is also introduced in the second season, including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-Geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Roh Jae-won and Roh Jae-won. Choi Seung-hyun (TOP), a former member of the legendary K-Pop group BIGBANG, also plays a key role in Squid Game 2. BigBang’s TOP in ‘Squid Game Season 2’: Who Is Choi Seung Hyun? Netizens Go Gaga Over Singer-Actor’s Glimpse in the Upcoming Netflix Survival Drama.

Are you excited for season 2 of Netflix's Squid Game? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

