The anticipation surrounding Squid Game Season 2 has reached a new level after the newly released trailer from the upcoming Netflix series revealed a brief but exciting appearance from Choi Seung-hyun, better known by his stage name TOP from the K-pop group BigBang. Fans were quick to spot the rapper and actor in the video clip, and his appearance in this survival drama has left netizens excited. Many have shared the singer-actor’s still from Hwang Dong-hyuk’s created show and expressed their excitement on the micro-blogging platform. ‘Squid Game Season 2’ Trailer: Lee Jung-jae Returns As Player 456 To End the Deadly Survival Game Once and for All (Watch Video).

Who is Choi Seung-hyun aka TOP?

Choi Seung-hyun, popularly known as TOP, is one of the most influential figures in South Korean entertainment. As a member of BigBang, TOP became renowned for his deep voice, rap skills and charismatic presence. Since debuting with BigBang in 2006, he has garnered a massive global fanbase. Beyond his music career, TOP has also made his mark as an actor. TOP made his acting debut in 2007 with the television series I Am Sam. He made his film debut with 71: Into the Fire that released in 2010. He has featured many other projects leaving an impressive mark on his fans and others. Now, with Squid Game Season 2, TOP is set to make his debut in the digital space. As soon as the trailer dropped, netizens couldn’t stop talking about TOP’s appearance, with many expressing their excitement and admiration to see him in villainous avatar. Check out some of the posts below:

Introducing TOP In ‘Squid Game Season 2’

Meet Choi Seung Hyun / T.O.P in his villain era on Squid Game Season 2. pic.twitter.com/73bdCcplrC — Philippine Concerts (@philconcerts) November 26, 2024

The Excitement Is Sky-High

Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Choi Seung-hyun’s Glimpse

The Assumptions Over TOP’s Character in ‘Squid Game 2’

This is probably a scene where every player collectively team up to beat the sh1t out of him after he's helped killed half the players and I'm yelling "LEAVE HIM ALONE!!!!!!" 😂#ChoiSeungHyun #SquidGame2 pic.twitter.com/sN1wrNeuAI — BaidiVIP (@Mazztate2) November 27, 2024

Do You Agree?

‘Squid Game Season 2’ Cast

The upcoming Netflix series will see Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from the first season of Squid Game. The new cast includes Choi Seung Hyun, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Lee Jin-uk, Lee Jin-uk, among others.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Squid Game Season 2’ Below:

‘Squid Game Season 2’ Release Date

The survival drama created by Hwang Dong-hyuk is all set to premiere on Netflix on December 26, 2024. The first episode has been titled as ‘Bread and Lottery’.

