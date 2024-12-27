Squid Game Season 2 premiered on Netflix on December 26, and the survival thriller, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, has received positive reviews from audiences. While viewers enjoy the new episodes, there’s also an exciting way to engage with the series through an interactive experience. Google has launched a fun doodle that allows users to play the iconic ‘Red Light, Green Light’ challenge from the show. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Review: High-Stakes Thrills, Performances and Gong Yoo’s Standout Cameo Make for a Worthy but Flawed Netflix Sequel.

How to Play ‘Squid Game’?

To play, simply search for Squid Game or Squid Game Season 2 on Google, where a brown gamepad icon will appear at the bottom of the screen. Clicking on it will start a virtual version of the game, where you control six characters dressed in green tracksuits. Players must navigate the challenge by moving forward when the doll, Young-hee, looks away and freezing when she turns around. If you manage to stop without getting caught, celebratory confetti will mark your success. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2: From the Frontman’s Secret to That Mid-Credit Tease, 7 ‘Red Light’ Questions We Have After Watching the Downbeat Finale Episode (SPOILER ALERT).

The ‘Red Light, Green Light’ Challenge

Squid Game Season 2 (Photo Credits: Googles/Search)

Did You Get Caught by Young-hee?

Squid Game Season 2 (Photo Credits: Googles/Search)

About ‘Squid Game’ Season 2

Squid Game Season 2 takes place three years after Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, won the previous game. Now, instead of heading to the United States, he returns with a new resolve and is pulled back into the deadly survival game. This time, new participants join the deadly competition for the grand prize of 45.6 billion South Korean won.

