The second season of South Korea’s hit Netflix series, Squid Game, has been topping the charts since its release on December 26, 2024. Shortened to seven episodes, Squid Game Season 2 marks the return of Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, the tormented protagonist and winner of the first season's deadly games. Joining him are Lee Byung-hun as the enigmatic Front Man (Hwang In-ho) and Wi Ha-joon as his righteous brother, Detective Hwang Jun-ho. Gong Yoo reprises his cameo as the mysterious Recruiter, while Lee Seo-hwan sees his role as Gi-hun’s friend, Jung-bae, expanded in this season. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Review: High-Stakes Thrills, Performances and Gong Yoo’s Standout Cameo Make for a Worthy but Flawed Netflix Sequel.

Season 2 also introduces several new faces, including Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Lee Jin-wook, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-shim, Choi Seung-hyun (TOP), and Park Gyu-young. Many of these actors portray new players who face off against Gi-hun, while Park Gyu-young plays one of the Game’s employees.

As expected, the body count remains high, though the season ends on a mid-season-style cliffhanger, leaving several players alive. In this spoiler-filled article, we rank the major deaths from least impactful to the most.

Player 196

Played By: Song Ji-woo

Alas, Player 196, we hardly knew you! Aside from being an influencer who quickly bonded with Thanos, Player 196 is remembered for disregarding advice during Red Light, Green Light. Her decision to move during the game makes her the first shocking casualty of this season's Squid Game.

Se-mi

Played By: Won Ji-an

Se-mi was a likeable character, fiercely protective of the timid Min-su. However, her death comes after Min-su betrays her trust during the Mingles game. Though she survives that round, she later falls victim to Nam-gyu’s violent attack during the player room riot. Min-su’s feeble attempt to intervene is in vain, as Se-mi is stabbed multiple times. While her death evokes sadness, it lacks depth due to limited character development and feels reminiscent of Mellish’s harrowing demise in Saving Private Ryan.

Young-mi

Played By: Kim Si-eun

Young-mi’s death during the Mingles round carries some emotional weight due to the circumstances. While rushing to find safety with her group, led by Hyun-ju, she stumbles. Desperate to save himself, Myung-gi pushes his way to secure his spot in the room, leaving her stranded and ultimately shot. Hyun-ju can only watch helplessly as her friend meets her tragic end. Young-mi’s death feels impactful mainly because we may feel less bad if Myung-gi gets killed in the future. ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Plot Revealed! Hwang Dong Hyuk and Lee Jung Jae’s Survival Thriller Series Set to Jump 10–20 Years Ahead – Here’s the Scoop.

Mr Kim

Played By: Kim Pub-lae

Mr Kim, Gi-hun’s hired muscle, endears himself to viewers through his camaraderie with his associate, Woo-seok. This bond, however, leads to his demise. In one of the season’s most intense sequences, the Recruiter forces the two into a deadly game of rock-paper-scissors combined with Russian roulette. When Woo-seok falters, Mr Kim sacrifices himself to save his friend. It’s a bittersweet moment that highlights loyalty and selflessness amidst the chaos.

Thanos

Played By: Choi Seung-hyun

Portrayed effectively by rapper TOP, Thanos was an irritating presence in the players' room, constantly trying to act like a villain. Unlike last season’s Jang Deok-su, Thanos wasn’t particularly bloodthirsty; instead, he came across as a wannabe menace whose recklessness, exacerbated by drug use, made him more dangerous. While many expected him to last longer in the games, his sudden demise was shocking. Myung-gi killed him with a fork during a players’ fight, making Thanos the first casualty of the players' infighting. Given his bullying nature, his death felt warranted - though ironically, his killer turned out to be far from virtuous.

Jung-bae

Played By: Lee Seo-hwan

Let’s be honest - no one truly expected the best friend to survive the games. While Jung-bae’s death was predictable, its timing delivered a significant emotional impact. His death was the final one of the season, leaving an indelible mark on Gi-hun, who witnessed it unfold due to his own reckless decisions. The twist only deepens when Gi-hun later discovers that the killer is none other than his new “friend,” Young-il. Perhaps this will finally teach him to never trust a player wearing the '001' uniform.

Recruiter

Played By: Gong Yoo

The most impactful death of the season occurred early on, in the very first episode, marking Squid Game S2’s peak. Gong Yoo, a supremely talented actor, always brings gravitas to his appearances, and his expanded role in this season came with significant stakes. After killing Mr Kim in a twisted combination of rock-paper-scissors and Russian roulette, the Recruiter engages Gi-hun in a similar yet slightly modified game. Before their duel, he reveals his sadistic backstory and exchanges cutting taunts with Gi-hun. Although the Recruiter approaches the game with unshaken confidence, luck favours Gi-hun. Staying true to the rules of his own game, the Recruiter respects the outcome and ends his life by shooting himself.

Honourable Mention - Gyeong-seok

Played By: Lee Jin-wook

While he is certainly seen being shot by a Squid Game employee, we don't see him actually being dead. There is still a possibility that the shooter could be No-eul, who has a soft corner for him and could have only injured him, wanting to pass him as dead, so that she can ship him away alive.

