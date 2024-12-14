Netizens recently slammed singer Diljit Dosanjh after they noticed that he didn’t use the Indian flag emoji when announcing his concert in Punjab, while he did use it for his shows in Indore, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Instead of the flag, he used a round pushpin emoji, typically used to mark locations on a map, for the Punjab announcement. This led to speculation among some fans, with many questioning whether Diljit considers his home state of Punjab as part of India. The incident sparked a debate on social media, with some accusing the singer of intentionally omitting the Indian flag. Diljit had previously kicked off the India leg of his Dil-Luminati tour in Delhi in October, where he had used the Indian flag emoji to promote his shows. Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024: Chandigarh Commission Advises Diljit Dosanjh to Avoid Alcohol and Drug-Themed Songs like 'Patiala Peg'.

Netizens Question The Singer’s Intention

Why Diljit didn’t use Indian flag with Punjab? This shows the Khalistani sentiments! Every one needs to see the real face of this person! #Punjabfiles pic.twitter.com/0obTi12LE1 — Aabha 108 (@Aabha108) December 13, 2024

Pointing Out The Details In Diljit Dosanjh’s Post

This Post Has Grabbed All The Attention

Diljit Dosanjh can't post the Indian flag with Punjab? pic.twitter.com/qLTLap3A3H — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) December 13, 2024

Will This Leave Even His Fans Upset?

Diljit Dosanjh is unable to post the Indian flag alongside Punjab? pic.twitter.com/LGqxDbB64b — Rohit Chaurasiya (@rcrohitcse) December 13, 2024

Do You Think Diljit Dosanjh Did It ‘Intentionally’?

So @diljitdosanjh intentionally removed Indian flag during his tour to Punjab. Also wrote it as ‘Panjab’ which is a Pakistani way of calling the other side. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/oiclmJiIo5 — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) December 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)