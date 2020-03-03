Manjha First Look: Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar Are Here to Tug at Your Heartstrings!

Aayush and Saiee in Manjha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One film old, Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar are all set to be seen in a single frame in a music video titled as Manjha. And as a treat to fans, the first look poster of their musical treat is out. Shared by the two stars on their respective social media handles, the poster is intriguing and surely makes fans curious about the same. For the unaware, both the actors have a Salman Khan connection as Sharma was last seen in Loveyatri, which was produced by Bhaijaan. On the other hand, Saiee Manjrekar has starred in Sallu film, Dabangg 3. And next, the two will be part of a music video.

Elaborating on the poster, it sees Saiee and Aayush sitting on a terrace wherein the former is seen flying kites and the latter is holding the firki. The music video stars are seen engrossed in the act and their clothes also quite versatile. Aayush can be seen in a casual look whereas the actress has donned a red and white salwar suit which she has teamed it up with a desi jacket. All in all, the poster is decent looking and gives the message of the music video clearly.

Presented by Anshul Garg and vocals by Vishal Mishra, this one looks a romantic melody. Manjha is directed by Arvindr Khaira under the label of Desi Music Factory. However, when the track will make it to the web is not yet out. Stay tuned!