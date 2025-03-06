Meem Se Mohabbat has quickly become one of the most popular TV shows not just in Pakistan but also across South Asia. With Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen in lead roles, Meem Se Mohabbat started off as an age-gap office romance with the grumpy sunshine trope. However, the show is currently at a gripping turn with the lead pair separated because of Ahad Raza Mir’s Talha pushing Dananeer Mobeen’s Roshi away from him. Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 23 ended with Talha lashing out at his fiance – Sabeeka – as his son Mohid fights for his life. The sneak peek of Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 24 promises some more twists and turns and surely has fans extremely excited. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 23 Written Update: Mohid's Life Is in Danger, Talha Lashes Out at Sabeeka While Roshi Receives Her Wedding Lehenga From Shariq (Watch Video).

The promo begins with Mahi having a heart-to-heart conversation with Roshi, questioning why she is refusing to meet Arsalan before getting married (confirming that Roshi will not know she is getting married to Shariq before the wedding day). On the other hand, we see a guilty, heart-broken Talha confessing that he pushed Mohid to spend time with Sabeeka, which in turn put his life in danger.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, we see Roshi surprising Mohid with a bunch of balloons and immediately lifting his mood. Talha longingly stares into the stark difference between Mohid’s interactions with Roshi and Sabeeka. The sneak peek ends with Sabeeka questioning her mother - who asks her to check on Talha to know how he is. Sabeeka questions why she should be the one reaching out to him, when he was extremely angry and disrespectful to her.

'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 24 Promo (Watch Video)

Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 24 is slated to air on March 6 on HUM TV. The show is subsequently streamed on YouTube. Based on the previous promos, it is safe to assume that this episode will also have Roshi angrily lashing out at Talha for being irresponsible in talking care of Mohid. How this conversation and Mohid’s continued discomfort with Sabeeka shapes Talha’s relationship with her is something that fans are eager to uncover.

