Everyday, netizens wake up to a new trend on Twitter. A new hashtag or a new word that is all over this micro blogging site. With these, come along opinionated tweets as well as memes. Now certain people are trending #BoycottNetflix. This trend is because of a new movie that released on Netflix called 'Krishna And His Leela.' Some of them were offended by portrayal of scenes in this film and also the names 'Krishna' and 'Radha' of the movie characters and their on-screen acts. Krishna and His Leela Movie Review: Sidhu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath’s Netflix Film Pours Old Wine in Its New-Age Romance.

This ignited a trend called #BoycottNetflix which also attracted some hilarious memes. Netflix was also recently trending because of the much popular series, Dark season 3. Twitterati could not get over this constant trending of the streaming platform for various reasons time and again and cracked jokes.

Dark Series Fans Be Like

#BoycottNetflix People watching dark series and boycotting Netflix at the same time Netflix: pic.twitter.com/tmYkczEgxk — Red Dot (@Pat_Se_Headsh0t) June 29, 2020

Netflix Binge-Watchers Say

#BoycottNetflix trending due to some issue Me who spends most of time on netflix :- pic.twitter.com/3CHDHFa5TW — Halka sa hulk (@69heller) June 29, 2020

Tough Competition Here

Snap Back Yourself To Sleep

Me after a long Nap seeing #BoycottNetflix trending! pic.twitter.com/Qeejg4mOqZ — Devesh Dolas (@sarcastic_G1) June 29, 2020

Any Professor Fans?

Now Who Got Offended?

The film directed by Ravikanth Perepu stars Siddu Jonnalagadda and Shraddha Srinath. It was presented by Rana Daggubati. What are your thoughts on this trend? Let us know in the comments section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).