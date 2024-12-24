All is not well between Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, the leading pair of the 2023 Spanish hit film Culpa Mia (English: My Fault). Once best friends, Nicole and Gabriel, who portray the roles of young lovers Noah and Nick, barely shared a frame together during the world fan premiere of their upcoming film, Culpa Tuya (English: Your Fault). The second installment of the Our Fault series, based on Mercedes Ron’s Wattpad story, will be released on December 27, 2024. Fans and followers of the actors and film noticed the frosty relationship between Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, which quickly set off a string of theories and reasons behind their alleged fight. Amid Nicole and Gabriel's feud rumours, photos and videos of Gabriel Guevara and his girlfriend, María De Nati, have gone viral. Instagram is flooded with Gabriel Guevara and María De Nati kissing pics and more, capturing the couple’s romantic moments. Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara 'Fight' Controversy Explained: Did Noah and Nick of 'Culpa Mia' Fame Ignore Each Other During 'Culpa Tuya' Movie Premiere? Videos Go Viral.

Who is Gabriel Guevara’s Girlfriend?

Gabriel Guevara is believed to be dating María De Nati (also known as María Díaz), a 27-year-old Spanish actress. They are believed to have been in a relationship since 2024 and are still going strong. Wikipedia pages of both Gabriel Guevara and María De Nati name them as each other’s partners. María De Nati, who has been acting since 2014, has appeared in several Spanish television shows and series.

What Happened Between Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara?

Nicole Wallace is the 22-year-old Spanish actress who gained global fame with her portrayal of Noah in the Prime Video original film My Fault and as Alma in the Netflix miniseries Raising Voices. Nicole, in her own words, has been working with Gabriel since she was just 16. They appeared to be best friends, and their camaraderie, seen both online and offline, was one of the main reasons behind Culpa Mia (English: My Fault)’s big hit. However, it dramatically changed in the past year. Nicole and Gabriel, who were each other’s buddies during the 2023 Culpa Mia (English: My Fault) movie promotions, avoided each other during the 2024 Culpa Tuya (English: Your Fault) premiere night. At one point in the night, Nicole walked off the stage when requested to pose for a photo with just Gabriel. She seemed to ignore the existence of her once-best friend’s existence completely!

Nicole and Gabriel Changed Dynamics From 2023 to 2024!

Nicole and Gabriel Appearance During 'Culpa Tuya' Premier Go Viral

What Did Gabriel Guevara Say About Nicole Wallace?

Now, according to media reports and fandom observations, people feel the dynamic changes in Nicole and Gabriel’s relationship are because of the 23-year-old Spanish-French actor’s “hurtful” behaviour and words towards his co-star. The comments section on Instagram and Reddit groups are flooded with comments that highlight the incidents where Gabriel Guevara said nasty things about Nicole Wallace to Spanish media. He allegedly made crude remarks about Nicole Wallace’s not being “seductive enough” to carry out the intimate scenes. He also apparently mocked their kissing scenes from the film. Gabriel Guevara is also believed to have deleted photos of Nicole from his Instagram account and unfollowed her.

Were Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara Together?

Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara were never officially confirmed to be dating or be in a relationship with each other. However, fans of Noah and Nick and My Fault film series never stopped shipping the duo. Seeing their sizzling chemistry in the movie and fun friendship off the screen, Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara seemed like the perfect match. However, it was not true as Gabriel Guevara is said to be in a steady relationship with María De Nati, who many believe to be the reason behind Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara’s fallout!

Are Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara Still Friends?

Fans are unhappy with the way things unfolded between their favourite on-screen couple’s relationship. While they seemed to be fine with Gabriel dating someone else in real life, what they are not okay with is how he could not balance between his romantic relationship with María and his friendship with Nicole. Of course, all of this could be a part of wild theories of fans and Reddit pages, but with the third and final installment of the Our Fault series still, in the workings, fans would hope the pair to bury the hatchet and start afresh on professional terms.

