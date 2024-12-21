The lead pair of the 2023 Spanish hit film “Culpa Mia” (English: My Fault), Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara are all set to return with the much-anticipated sequel, “Culpa Tuya” (English: Your Fault). However, not all seemed fine between the protagonists as they appeared for the film's global premiere on Prime Video. Videos from the event have gone viral, showing Nicole avoiding Gabriel and, in fact, at one moment, refusing to take a picture just with him. Author Mercedes Ron whose Wattpad story, Culpables Saga or “Our Fault,” is adapted for the three-part film, was also present with the duo when Nicole Wallace walked away from the stage excusing herself. In other videos, the 22-year-old actress is seen maintaining a good distance from the lead actor. Now the reason why this has got everyone’s talking is Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara’s relationship in real life has been starkly different in the past. They have come across as thick as thieves, and with their sizzling on-screen chemistry, the two have often been shipped by the franchise’s ardent fans. Fans are drawing comparisons between the first and second film’s premiere and Nicole and Gabriel’s body languages are totally different. So, what really changed between the two? What is Nicoe and Gabriel’s issue? 'Your Fault' or 'Culpa Tuya' Trailer Videos: Wattpad Fans Are Delighted To See Nick and Noah's Love Story and Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace's Crackling Chemistry (Watch).

Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara Controversy

Dressed in a gorgeous red body-hugging dress, Nicole Wallace oozed confidence and grace as she interacted with media and fans. However, in all the videos going viral on social media, Nicole can be seen avoiding her co-star and the male lead of the film, Gabriel Guevara. Of course, it seemed concerning for the die-hard Noah and Nick fans who have been shipping Nicole and Gabriel in real life. Many could not wrap their heads around the changed attitude as in several clips, the actor can be seen looking in Nicole’s direction but is met with cold silence. In fact, in one of the videos, on being asked if she is still friends with Gabriel, Nicole said, “I can say that we have a very long working relationship, I have known him since I was 16, so very small, so yeah I have a great working relationship [sic].” Gabriel, when asked the same question, said, “Yes of course, of course, here she is (pointing to show where Nicole is standing). We're working now but in out of the sense we're friends [sic].” But really, what went wrong between the two, because fans have seen their over-friendly demeanour in the past.

Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara at 'Culpa Tuya' World Premiere



Fans Noticed Nicole Avoiding Gabriel Throughout The Event



Nicole Refused to take a Photo Just With Gabriel

Vamos a explicar sobre la supuesta pelea entre Nicole Wallace y Gabriel Guevara. Todo lo que diremos está basado en suposiciones respaldadas por testimonios de personas que han estado en el rodaje y visto su interacción en público. pic.twitter.com/gu6ZUcWhA0 — lucia jimenez (@m_r_r0601) December 19, 2024

What Happened to Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara's Relationship in Real Life?

There are way too many speculations about their sour relationship. Some reports state that Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara have broken up, intending that, at some poin,t they might have been dating in real life. A section of the fandom believes that Nicole has been upset with Gabriel over his silence on director Eduard Cortés controversy, who has been accused by several women of abuse. Eduard directed both Nicole and Gabriel in the teen drama TV miniseries Raising Voices (Spanish: Ni una más) which interestingly covers the sensitive topic of women getting affected by gender violence. Now, Nicole has been openly supporting the women who have come forward with their allegations against Eduard Cortés, Gabriel has been quiet. However, these two theories are not widely accepted by the fans online who have taken to the comments section to “spill the tea.”

2023 vs 2024



The Equation Between Nicole and Gabriel Seems To Have Changed Quite a Lot



Real Reason Behind Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara's Broken Friendship

If the fandom is to be believed, the real reason behind Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara’s broken friendship is Gabriel. There are numerous comments and posts on Instagram and Reddit calling out Gabriel Guevara’s alleged bad behaviour towards Nicole. The posts claim that the actor allegedly body-shamed and “insulted” her by saying things like her not being good in kissing scenes and not being seductive enough to carry out the intimate scenes! He allegedly also unfollowed her on social media. There are also several mentions of him acting it out in this manner after having a girlfriend who was not okay with the fandom’s constant shipping between Gabriel and Nicole. Comments like “he deserves it,” “love seeing men regret,” “she chose self-respect over friendship,” and many more have flooded the social media platforms.

Nicole is Not In the Mood to Speak to Gabriel!



Here's What Nicole and Gabriel Said on Being Asked About Their Friendship



One cannot say for sure what really transpired between the two, but fans of Noah and Nick definitely seem to be heartbroken. They have been waiting for the film’s second instalment but their favourite couple’s frosty relationship has got them disappointed. “Culpa Tuya” (English: Your Fault) will premiere on December 27, 2024. Let’s see how many of the OG fans tune in to watch the sequel!

