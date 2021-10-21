Streaming platform Prime Video on Thursday announced the launch of a dedicated content slate for Korean dramas on the service along with 10 new titles. Starting Thursday, a repertoire of Korean dramas will go live for the Indian consumers adding further value to Prime Video's content library. Squid Game Memes Have Taken Over The Internet And The K-Drama Fans Are Loving It!

The popular shows launching on the service on Thursday include True Beauty that dwells on the classic makeover of a young high school girl, bullied for her appearance. 'Strangers from Hell' that will transport the viewers to a dingy apartment building with shady neighbours and a series of mysterious events, and the new season of a high-octane action-packed series 'Taxi Driver' featuring Lee Je-Hoon and Esom. Lee Min-ho Birthday: A Look at the Best Performances of this K-Drama Actor.

Then there is Lee Dong-Wook and Cho Bo-Ah-starrer Tale of the Nine Tailed, Hotel Del Luna will introduce a mix of eeriness and a gripping plotline. In the subsequent weeks, the release that will follow is 'The Penthouse: War in Life', a show that delves deeper into the struggles of some unabashedly ambitious women, who desire to enter the cream of high society.

At the same time, Mr. Queen, featuring Shin Hae-Sun and Kim Jung-Hyun, will make the audience experience a soul swap and a time travel within the same breath.

