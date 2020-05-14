Actor Radha Ravi and Family Quarantined for 14 Days in Kotagiri (Read Details)

Radha Ravi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Radha Ravi is an acclaimed actor down south, who has majorly played supporting roles in his acting career. The former chief member of the Tamil Nadu Film Artistes' Association was also known to play negative shades in Tamil films. As per leading media reports, Radha Ravi and his family have been quarantined for 14 days after they travelled from Chennai to Kothagiri amid lockdown.

As per a report in TNIE, on May 10, Radha Ravi along with his family had come to stay at their bungalow situated at Kaikatti village. The arrival of the actor-politician along with his family was alerted to the health officials by the villagers. Mohana, Kotagiri tahsildar, told TOI, "A group of 10 people had come from Chennai with an e-pass and were staying in a cottage in Aliyur village. As per demand of the villagers, they have now been home quarantined for 14 days. Samples will be lifted from them for COVID-19 tests."

The report in TNIE further states that on May 12 the health officials visited Radha Ravi’s bungalow and checked everyone’s health condition and none of them showed any symptoms of COVID-19. Deputy Director of Health Services P Balusamy revealed to the daily that the team did not collect any blood samples from the actor or his family members. He also mentioned that the village health nurse will be visiting the actor’s bungalow daily to check upon Radha Ravi and his family members’ health status. If they display any symptoms of COVID-19, then the blood samples will be collected.