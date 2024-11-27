Divya Prabha is currently a hot topic on social media. The Malayalam actress, who played the lead role in Payal Kapadia's award-winning movie All We Imagine as Light, has sparked discussions with her intimate scene. The scene quickly became a major talking point online, drawing attention to the differing reactions between audiences at home and those abroad. Now, the actress is all set for her next project, which will be helmed by Thamar KV. Divya will star opposite Asif Ali. The yet-to-be-titled project will officially start on November 27 in Fujairah, UAE. The film also stars Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol and Orhan in key roles. Who Is Divya Prabha? All You Need To Know About ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Actress Who Is Making Waves With Her Performance.

Divya Prabha Is All Set To Star in Her Upcoming Film, Directed by Thamar KV

Well, keeping aside her nude scenes leaked on Reddit, let's focus on some of her previous movies which created a lot of buzz. Here are five films that you should now miss of Divya Prabha.

Ariyippu

Ariyippu means declaration. This Malayalam film was released in 2022 and was written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan. It premiered in the Concorso Internazionale (International Competition section) of the 75th Locarno Film Festival on August 4, 2022, where it was nominated for the Golden Leopard. Kunchacko Boban. Divya Prabha and Danish Husain played the key roles in the film.

Ariyippu Trailer

Family

Family is a 2023 Indian Malayalam drama film directed by Don Palathara. The film explores how the family system operates like a mafia when dealing with crimes from within. Vinay Forrt, Divya Prabha, Nijla K. Baby, Mathew Thomas, and Abhija Sivakal play key roles in the film. ‘All We Imagine As Light’: Divya Prabha’s Nude Scene From Payal Kapadia’s Film Leaks Online, Video Goes Viral on Reddit and Social Media.

Family Trailer

Thamaasha

Thamaasha means "Joke" in Malayalam. The film, released in 2019, was directed and written by Ashraf Hamza. It is a remake of the Kannada movie Ondu Motteya Kathe. Vinay Forrt, Chinnu Chandni, Divya Prabha, and Grace Anton were part of the cast.

Thamaasha Trailer

Kodiyil Oruvan

Kodiyil Oruvan is a Tamil political action drama film written and directed by Ananda Krishnan and produced by Infiniti Film Ventures and Chendur Film International. It stars Vijay Antony, Aathmika, and Divya Prabha.

Watch Kodiyil Oruvan Trailer

Kayal

Kayal is a 2014 Indian Tamil-language adventure romance film directed by Prabhu Solomon. It stars Chandran, Anandhi, Vincent, and Divya Prabha in key roles.

Watch Kayal Trailer

