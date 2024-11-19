The Tamil film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, was released in the theatres on October 31. Starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, the biographical film is performing phenomenally at the box office. The movie. The movie hit the big screens alongside the Kavin-starrer Bloody Beggar but faced no competition from the film. Another pivotal reason contributing to Amaran's successful theatrical run is the failure of Suriya's Kanguva. In its third week, the movie continued to perform well, crossing the prestigious INR 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. ‘Amaran’ OTT Release Delayed: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi’s Major Mukund Varadarajan Biopic to Now Stream Online in December?.

‘Amaran’ Enters INR 300 Crore Club

Despite Kanguva's release, the word-of-mouth factor worked well for Amaran, and the film continues to collect big numbers in its third week. According to the latest updates, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer has collected INR 192.10 Crore in India 19 days after its release. On its third Saturday, the film added INR 6.15 crore, followed by INR 7.75 crore on the third Sunday. On its 19th day, November 18, the movie collected around 2.50 crore. At the worldwide box office, the film has now crossed the INR 300 crore mark.

‘Amaran’ Box Office Update

Amaran also became Sivakarthikeyan's debut film to cross the INR 300 crore mark globally. The movie also became the second highest grosser for any Tamil film (Kollywood) in 2024, following Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), which made INR 464.41 Crore. Earlier, reports suggested that the OTT release of Amaran was pushed to the first week of December due to its successful theatrical run. The movie will reportedly stream on Netflix. ‘Amaran’ Movie Review: Critics Praise Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi’s Stellar Performances in Rajkumar Periasamy’s Biographical War Drama.

Amaran is produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner Raaj Kamal Films and Sony Pictures India. The movie based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan also featured Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose and Rohman Shawl, among others, in important roles.

