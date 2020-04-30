Fahad Faasil Remembers How Irrfan Khan Inspired Him to Take Up Acting, Says 'I Owe My Career to Him' in an Emotional Post 

Fahad Faasil, Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The news of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's death on Wednesday, April 29 came as a shock to one and all. The actor, after suffering a colon infection breathed his last in Mumbai on Wednesday and since then tributes have been pouring in for the talented actor. While Bollywood celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and others expressed their grief over the loss of the talented actor, netizens too took over social media to condole his death. Khan was known for his work in the international space and too and hence Hollywood celebs such as Chris Pratt who worked with him in Jurassic World also expressed their grief over his passing. For many actors in India, Khan has been a huge inspiration and South actor, Fahadh Faasil mentioned just how much of an effect the actor had on their lives in an emotional note. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Twitter Gets Reactivated and His First Tweet Is About Saying ‘Alvida’ to Irrfan Khan!

Faasil took to Facebook to share a long, emotional note on what Irrfan Khan's loss meant to him. In his post, the Trance actor mentioned how he never got a chance to meet the actor but that Khan had a massive influence on his life and was also the reason that he was drawn to acting. The actor recalled how during his college days in America, he rented a DVD of Naseeruddin Shah's Yuh Hota To Kya Hota and was floored by Khan's performance in it. The actor further also wrote, "I owe my career to him. I don't think I would have come this far if I hadn't picked up that DVD and watched an actor who changed my life."

Check Out His Note on Irrfan's Death Here:

Several other South celebs including the likes of Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Ram Charan offered their condolences on Irrfan's death with heartfelt posts on social media. Not just this, the actor's Karwaan co-star, Dulquer Salmaan too shared a beautiful note sharing what it was like working with Khan and he was one of the nicest people on the sets.