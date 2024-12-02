Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been grabbing headlines for the past few weeks in connection with a case related to posting derogatory content targeting Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, including Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and Jana Sena Party Leader and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan. The popular filmmaker has been declared absconding after a team of AP police reached the residence on RGV in Hyderabad and found him missing. RGV has now called out media organisations and other portals who are allegedly spreading "false news" about him. Ram Gopal Varma Faces Legal Trouble; Andhra Pradesh Police Team Reaches His Hyderabad Home for Questioning in Defamation Case.

Ram Gopal Varma Lashes Out at Media

After Ram Gopal Varma failed to show up for questioning by the Andhra Pradesh police in connection with the defamation case filed by TDP leader Ramalingam on November 25, several media outlets covered the news. Responding to the coverage of the news, Ram Gopal Varma called out several media organisations and publications for allegedly spreading "false news" about him.

RGV Reacts to Media Coverage of His Defamation Case

MY SIMPLE QUESTION TO ALL MEDIA WHO ARE SPREADING FALSE NEWS ABOUT ME IS, IF THE POLICE INTENDED TO ARREST ME, WHY DIDN’T THEY COME INTO THE DEN OFFICE TILL TODAY? I DIDN’T SEE A SINGLE POLICE OFFICER SAYING THERE’S AN ARREST WARRANT ON ME , OR THAT THEIR TEAMS ARE SEARCHING… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 1, 2024

In a long post shared on X (previously Twitter), RGV wrote, "My simple question to all media spreading false news about me is: if the police intended to arrest me, why didn’t they come into the Den office till today? I didn’t see a single police officer saying there’s an arrest warrant against me or that their teams are searching for me in various states. This proves that all those channels are knowingly lying, falsely quoting me, describing incidents that never happened, and trying to make people believe in falsehoods."

RGV then mentioned the names of a few news portals, and he will initiate legal action against all the listed media houses and several other channels, their owners, and specific anchors for their coverage of the news. He wrote, "My team is in the process of collecting all relevant material and will shortly send notices to all those mentioned." RGV also said that all collected evidence will be submitted to The News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA), and a complaint will be lodged. From Nana Patekar’s ‘The Attacks of 26/11’ to Dev Patel’s ‘Hotel Mumbai’, 5 Movies and Shows That Explored the Horrific 2008 Mumbai Attacks and Where To Watch Them Online.

On December 2, Ram Gopal Varma was granted some relief in the defamation case filed against him. The Andhra Pradesh High Court has barred the police from taking any drastic action against the filmmaker till December 9.

