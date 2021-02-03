The much-awaited trailer of Telugu film Check starring Nithiin, Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet Singh is finally out. The makers of the flick dropped the full-fledged trailer on Wednesday (Feb 3) and must say the thriller drama looks interesting. Right from the first visual, the trailer makes you crave for more. Helmed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti, the film also sees the collaboration of Yeleti with music composer Kalyani Malik. Check First Look: Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier’s Film Poster Looks Intense and Dark (View Pic).

In the trailer, we see Nithiin sentenced to death punishment at the central jail because he is accused of being a traitor. However, even though behind the bars, Aditya (Nithiin) tries to gain the trust of the warden, his lawyer Rakul and more with an aim to prove his innocence. But the takeaway here is that as he is a master in Chess, and so he uses the game to win hearts. Priya Prakash Varrier plays the role of Nithiin’s love interest. Check First Glimpse: Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh’s Upcoming Suspense Drama Looks Promising (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer:

The trailer also is packed with some gripping dialogues and we can't wait for this movie. Check is set to release in theatres on February 26, 2021. So, how did you find the trailer? Tell us in the comment section below. Workwise, apart from this flick, Nithiin also has Rang De with Keerthy Suresh, Andhadhun's remake, Power Peta and more. Stay tuned!

