Telugu actor Nandamuri Kalyanram, who is known for films like Bimbisara, Amigos and will be seen in the NTR Jr-starrer Devara, is set to enthral the audience with is upcoming film Devil - The British Secret Agent. The film is set in the pre-independence era and stars Nandamuri as the titular character. The film is touted as a period spy-thriller. The glimpse of the film, which was recently unveiled, features high production value, sturdy camera work and an impactful background score. Bimbisara: Jr NTR Talks About His Half-Brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Says ‘If Not Kalyan Ram Nobody Else Could Have Played the Role’.

The glimpse also shows Samyuktha Menon as Devil's action, romance, and a mission to solve a secret raises the intrigue. The ferocious and clever agent named Devil is introduced in the glimpse with solid anticipation and merges with the backdrop of the period action with good work on the production design, costumes and action using guns and blade weapons. NKR21 Is Devil! Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Looks Fierce in the First Look Poster of His Film.

Devil is presented by Devansh Nama, produced by Abhishek Nama under the banner of Abhishek Pictures. The film will have a multilingual release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada languages. Directed by Naveen Medaram, Devil has its story, screenplay and dialogues provided by Srikanth Vissa. Further details with regards to the film are awaited.

