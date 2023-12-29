Devil - The British Secret Agent is a Telugu Period action mystery thriller movie written by Srikanth Vissa and directed by Abhishek Nama. The movie casts Nandamuri Kalyan Ram , Samyuktha Menon , Satya Akkala in the lead roles. In the British Province of Rasapadu, a Zamindar's daughter named Vijaya (played by Ammu Abhirami) is mysteriously murdered. Agent Devil (played by Kalyan Ram) receives orders from the British government to investigate the murder. As Devil delves into the case, he uncovers shocking revelations. Eventually, Devil is given a new mission called Operation Tiger Hunt. Devil: Naveen Medaram Breaks Silence on Producer Abhishek Nama Replacing Him as Director for Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-Starrer; Writes 'It's My Baby No Matter Whoever Says What'.

The film explores the connection between Vijaya's murder and this new mission, unveiling the truth behind her death. To discover the answers and understand the link between the two, watch the movie. However before hitting the theatre check these reviews.

Indian Express: The romantic angle is forcibly inserted in the story, as a drama within the drama. Due to this layered nature of the story, the connection with the characters never takes root. Then the murder investigation is left behind, and the film moves to a higher level of national fervour and freedom struggle. And this larger angle, too, runs on predictable lines, led by an all-powerful, one-man army that will surely defeat all armies that might stand against it. There is no sense of historical accuracy or even the pretence of taking history seriously here. It is all about a typical mass hero on a rampage in a historical setting. All the lead characters are paper-thin in this setting. Devil- The British Secret Agent: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram To Play the Role of Police Officer in Naveen Medaram’s Period Spy- Thriller.

123Telugu: Though the movie starts on an interesting note, the narration isn’t gripping in the first hour. Things happen at a leisurely pace, and a few unnecessary scenes take down the tempo. There are a few decent moments, but the first half isn’t fully engaging. There are a couple of songs in the first hour which are very bad. While the first one is totally unnecessary, the second song actually contributes to the plot, but that, too, isn’t impressive and adds to the boredom. Had the screenplay in the first half been watertight, the movie could have gone to the next level.

Check Out Devil Trailer Here:

Telugu Cinema: Devil is a period spy thriller that incorporates patriotic overtones. Although the plot is exciting and Kalyan Ram shines in his role, the film misses the chance to capitalize on its potential. The execution is weak. The production design and background music are commendable aspects. The set design and cinematography skillfully convey the visual sense of the specific historical period of 1945. The songs lack worth, yet the background score is impactful.

So, are you going to watch Devil at theatres? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2023 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).