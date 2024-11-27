All We Imagine as Light is a film written and directed by Payal Kapadia. The film that premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, made history as the first Indian film to compete in the main competition since 1994, and went on to win the prestigious Grand Prix. While the film has garnered attention for its gripping narrative, it is also making headlines due to the controversial nude scene featuring Divya Prabha, who plays Anu, a Malayali nurse. In an interview, the actress revealed how the intimate scenes were handled, and she also took to social media to thank the intimacy coordinator for the support she received on set. ‘All We Imagine As Light’: Divya Prabha Compares Herself to Silk Smitha While Reacting to Her Leaked Nude Scenes From Payal Kapadia’s Film.

About ‘All We Imagine as Light’ Intimate Scenes

Divya Prabha clarified that the intimate scenes were not intended to please audiences, but were meant to enhance the deeper themes of the film. She explained, “The concept of the film is what should be discussed. If the concept was not strong, would the film have garnered global attention? It is not the nudity but the story that matters,” reports Mathrubhumi citing ETV Bharat. She further emphasised, “The scenes were done with full consent and care.”

The Intimacy Coordinator of ‘All We Imagine as Light’

Naina Bhan served as the intimacy coordinator on the set of All We Imagine as Light. Divya Prabha shared a series of throwback pictures on social media and expressed her gratitude to Bhan for her guidance. She wrote, “Your guidance and support fostered a sense of comfort and trust, creating a safe and respectful environment for everyone involved.”

Divya Prabha Thanks the Intimacy Coordinator

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyaprabha (@divya_prabha__)

In an interview with Media One, actress Divya Prabha addressed local audiences’ reception of global cinema concepts, highlighting how viewers often judge such scenes when performed by artists back home. She expressed hope that in the future, audiences would embrace cinema in its purest form without drawing judgment. Divya also mentioned that while some trolls criticised her nude scene, she was encouraged by the positive support from another section of the audience. Who Is Divya Prabha? All You Need To Know About ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Actress Who Is Making Waves With Her Performance.

Watch Divya Prabha’s Video Below:

All We Imagine as Light also features Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, and Azees Nedumangad in key roles. The film was released theatrically in India on November 22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2024 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).