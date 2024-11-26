Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light has been generating significant buzz since its nationwide release in India on November 22. While many have praised the film for its narrative and performances, others have focused on its bold content, particularly scenes featuring Malayalam actress Divya Prabha. In one sequence, she appears nude, and in another, she shares an intimate lovemaking scene with co-star Hridhu Haroon. ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Movie Review: ‘Spirit of Mumbai’ Gets a Poignant Reality Check in Payal Kapadia’s Beautifully Haunting Film.

Following the film's release, clips from All We Imagine as Light began circulating online, making Divya Prabha a trending topic on social media. The actress addressed the controversy in a recent interview, expressing that she anticipated such reactions. She even drew parallels between her situation and the late Silk Smitha, the iconic actress often criticised and objectified for her bold roles during the '80s and '90s.

In her conversation with ETV Bharat, Divya Prabha stated, "I did not expect Cannes, but I did expect this (the outrage over the nude scene). When I heard the script, I knew there would be controversy. It will take time for the system and mindset here to change. The concept of the film is what should be discussed. If the concept was not strong, would the film have garnered global attention? It is not the nudity but the story that matters. The people behind this film are academically trained filmmakers. They did not include those scenes just for the sake of it."

Watch the Trailer of 'All We Imagine as Light':

She reflected on the legacy of Silk Smitha, noting how societal perceptions evolve posthumously. "It was only after her death that people started to accept her as a person. When people were alive, they were judged and criticised. But now, after their deaths, they are sanctified. The same will happen with me. There are many actors who have done nude scenes in films, but because I am an Indian actor, my actions are scrutinised in a different way," she remarked. ‘All We Imagine As Light’: Divya Prabha’s Nude Scene From Payal Kapadia’s Film Leaks Online, Video Goes Viral on Reddit and Social Media.

Divya Prabha also highlighted the professionalism involved in shooting intimate scenes, crediting the use of an intimacy coordinator. "I did not feel anything doing the intimate scenes. The film and the story are what matter the most. The scenes were done with full consent and care," she emphasised.

All We Imagine as Light also stars Kani Kusruti, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon. The film, which premiered at Cannes 2024, made history as the first Indian movie to win the Grand Prix Award. Despite being eligible as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2025 Oscars, it controversially lost out to Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. Nonetheless, the film's team is pursuing a vigorous promotional campaign to secure nominations in other categories.

