Kerala Police on Tuesday took actor-producer Vijay Babu, who appeared before probe officials on Tuesday in connection with the sexual assault case registered against him, to the hotel where the alleged offence had taken place as part of the process of collecting evidence. The actor was taken by the police to a five-star hotel in Kochi. Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: Malayalam Actor Appears Before Probe Officials for Second Day.

After interrogation with the police yesterday on Monday, the actor appeared before the probe officials in the Ernakulam Town South Police station for interrogation again today at 9 in the morning. The police had interrogated Babu on Monday morning too when his arrest was recorded in connection with the sexual assault case. Vijay Babu Gets Arrested After He Appeared for Questioning on Sexual Assault Case; Malayalam Actor-Producer To Be Out on Bail Soon.

The Kerala High Court had earlier granted him anticipatory bail in the case and directed the actor to cooperate with the investigation from June 27 to July 3 between 9 am and 6 pm during the course of which he would be deemed to be under custody. He was also directed to refrain from tampering with the probe and to stop interaction through or with any social or other media.

There are two cases registered against him. One is the sexual assault case and another is for disclosing the identity of the complainant through social media.

The complainant alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi. The offence was repeated by the accused more than once, she said in her complaint. The complaint said Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering roles in movies to the woman.

Meanwhile, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) on Sunday said that any action against actor-producer Vijay Babu will be taken "as per the judgment of the court". The actor said that he will stay away from the Executive Committee of the organization till he is proven innocent in the sexual assault case to save the association from "disgrace."

