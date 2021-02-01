A day back, it was reported that a metropolitan magistrate court in Egmore has issued a non-bailable warrant against filmmaker Shankar after he failed to appear before the court with regards to his film Enthiran's plagiarism case. A writer named Arur Tamilnadan had accused him of stealing his story idea. However, now Shankar has himself cleared the air and said that the no warrant has been issued against him and it was false news. Enthiran Copyright Case: Egmore Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Director Shankar.

The filmmaker issued a statement on Twitter wherein he mentioned that he approached the court and brought this news to their notice. He further added that 'the reference to any warrant has apparently occurred due to a glitch in the online court reporting, which is presently being corrected.' That's not it, as he also expressed his displeasure that how fake news gets passed on without any verification. After Accident on Indian 2 Sets, Director S Shankar Grieves the Death of His Crew Members: 'I Feel It Would’ve Been Better If It Was on Me'.

Check It Out:

Ethiran starring Rajinikanth-Aishwarya Rai was released in October 2010 and instantly the film landed in a legal mess. The writer had alleged that director Shankar illegally violated the Copyright Act of 1957. The case has been going on since then. Stay tuned!

