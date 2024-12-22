All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi criticised Allu Arjun for his insensitive actions following the stampede incident at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4. While speaking at the Telangana Assembly, the politician accused the Telugu superstar of continuing to watch the film and waving to the fans despite being informed about a woman's death during the tragic incident. 'False Allegations': Allu Arjun Denies Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Claims Over His Behaviour During 'Pushpa 2' Stampede Incident.

Akbaruddin Owaisi Criticises Allu Arjun Over Alleged Insensitivity During ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Incident

While speaking at the Telangana Assembly, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owasi alleged that when Allu Arjun was informed about the stampede and death incident, he joked and said that the movie would now be a hit. Without naming the actor, he said, "Mere information ke hisaab see, wo star gaye theatre picture dekhne ke lie, gadbad hui. Jab police wale aakr bole ki stampede hogaya, do bacche gir gaye hai aur ek lady mar gayi hai, to use baadme wo film star palatke muskurate aur kehte hai 'Ab to picture hit hone wali hai.'" (According to my information, when the mishap took place and the star was informed about the casualties, he smiled and replied that the movie would be a hit now).

Akbaruddin Owaisi Accuses Allu Arjun for Insensitive Behaviour

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi condemns actor Allu Arjun inhumane behaviour during stampede at Sandhya theatre which took life of a woman and her son is in coma. In a rare moment, he was seen extending his support to the Congress government and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Garu. pic.twitter.com/1bJRPUAKKi — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) December 21, 2024

The tragic stampede incident took place at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule. When the Telugu superstar arrived at the venue, fans rushed to see their favourite star in huge numbers, resulting in a stampede-like situation. A 35-year-old woman named Revathi lost her life, and her son Sri Tej was severely injured. The boy is fighting for his life at a hospital in Hyderabad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2024 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).