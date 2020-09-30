Harish Kalyan, known for his works in Tamil Cinema, has finally announced that he is not single anymore. Many girls must have been heartbroken to see his new relationship status, but at the same time would even be happy for the actor. Harish took to social media and confirmed his relationship with Priya Bhavani Shankar. The latter is a popular television presenter and also a actress. Harish shared a picture of him with his ladylove and captioned it as, “Finally, Happy for US @priya_Bshankar #HarishHeartsPriya #LoveIsInTheAir”. Did You Know Harish Kalyan Was The Second Runner-Up Of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1?

It is an adorable picture that Harish Kalyan has posted, the lovebirds are all smiles. To this post, Priya Bhavani Shankar dropped a comment that read, “Lockdown mudiyara varaikum unnala wait panna mudila la @iamharishkalyan I wanted to make it public first.. I earned it.” The actor then responded saying, “Cant wait! Wont wait! I’m making it official! 5pm tomorrow!!!” This announcement has indeed left all his fans extremely happy! All You Need to Know about Meyaadha Maan Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Harish And Priya

Priya Bhavani Shankar is known for hosting shows such as Jodi Number One, Airtel Super Singer Season 5 and Kings of Dance. She has appeared in a few films and they are Meyaadha Maan, Mafia: Chapter 1, among others. Priya will next be seen in the Tamil remake of the Telugu hit Pelli Choopulu in which she’d share screen space with beau Harish Kalyan. The duo might make an announcement on the same today evening!

