Jr NTR is a multi-faceted performer. If he is a raging superstar and actor, he also possesses an amazing voice quality. This has led him to sing many songs in his movies. So far there have been six of them and all of them are peppy, racy tracks which can put anybody in motion. What's even more interesting is that he sang a Kannada song for Puneeth Rajkumar "Geleya Geleya". The making video of the same was quite a rage which had both of them having fun while recording it. He even picked up a few awards for the song as well. Jr NTR Requests Fans To Not Celebrate His Birthday On May 20; The RRR Actor Hopes To Test Negative For COVID-19 Soon (Read Statement)

So on his birthday today, we thought to look for which song sung by Jr NTR got the maximum views on YouTube. It's "Follow Follow" from Nanaku Prematho that got the maximum views so far. Check all of them out right here...

Follow Follow - 31m views

It's peppy foot-tapping and has a lot of swag. Jr NTR's dance movements are also quite sleek. No wonder it is the most loved one.

Raakasi Raakasi - 6.3 m

It's one of those songs that put you in a great mood instantly. Again, the swag of Jr NTR is unmatchable here.

Geleya Geleya - 5.7 mn

If you see the making video of this song, you can notice the amount passion and strength Tarak imbibes in this song. No wonder it's so supremely popular and to think that this was his debut Kannada song.

1,2,3 Nenoka Kantri - 860k

The heart-thumping yet slow rhythm of this song makes for a really amazing hear. Jr NTR's voice goes well with such fast paced songs

Chary - 772k

A bit mischievous a bit wild, this song by Jr NTR surely shows his range.

Olammi Thikka Regindha - 681k views

The visuals do look quite uncomfortable but the song does have its charm. All thanks to Jr NTR.

Which among these is your favourit JR NTR song or songs?

