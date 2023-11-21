Mammootty is currently gearing up for the release of Jeo Baby’s Kaathal – The Core, in which he will share the screen with Tamil star Jyotika. Penned by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, who scripted the Malayalam film Neymar, Kaathal – The Core is bankrolled by Mammootty Kampany and will hit the screens on November 23. Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty, Jyotika-starrer to Release on November 23, 203 (View Pic).

Now, before Kaathal - The Core's grand theatrical release, lets have a look at some of the key details.

Cast: Kaathal - The Core is directed by Jeo Baby. The movie has Mammootty, Jyotika, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandani, Lalu Alex and Alex Alister.

Plot: Kaathal – The Core, an upcoming Indian Malayalam-language LGBT film, features Mammootty and Jyothika in pivotal roles. Directed by Jeo Baby and written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, the movie is produced by Mammootty under his banner, Mammootty Kampany.

Watch Kaathal - The Core Trailer Here:

Release Date: Kaathal - The Core will release November 23, 2023.

Review: Reviews for Kaathal - The Core are not out yet. LatestLY will update as soon as they are out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2023 11:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).