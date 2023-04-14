As the pan-India blockbuster from Sandalwood completed its first anniversary on Friday, the makers shared a video capturing the journey of the KGF: Chapter 2. What has hyped up fans' jubilation is the hint of the third instalment of the hugely popular and successful KGF franchise. The video ends with a shot of a copy of the KGF Chapter 3 script, hinting at one more outing for the movie. KGF Chapter 3: Makers Share an Important Update About the Yash Starrer, Say ‘We Will Not Be Starting KGF 3 Anytime Soon’.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Yash as Rocky Bhai, KGF: Chapter 2 featured a solid cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Ravina Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Archana Jois, Vasistha N. Simha, and Rao Ramesh among many others. The film, which had a massive opening collection of Rs 54 crore in the Hindi market and Rs 1200 crore worldwide collection, announced the arrival of Kannada industry on the global map. KGF Chapter 3: Yash’s Film Is Going to Have Yet Another Instalment, Hints Makers.

Check The Tweet Here:

The most powerful promise kept by the most powerful man 💥 KGF 2 took us on an epic journey with unforgettable characters and action. A global celebration of cinema, breaking records, and winning hearts. Here's to another year of great storytelling! #KGFChapter2#Yash… pic.twitter.com/iykI7cLOZZ — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) April 14, 2023

Hombale Films, on Friday, also shared a poster of the film and jotted down a caption encapsulating the success of the film. "He came, He saw, He conquered. One year ago today, #KGFChapter2 took us on an unforgettable journey filled with breathtaking action, intense emotions, and larger-than-life characters. The film's release was nothing short of a festival, with fans..." The makers are planning to release KGF 3 in 2025, however the release date is not confirmed yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2023 08:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).