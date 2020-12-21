In a shocking turn of events, South star Nivin Pauly’s assistant, as well as makeup artist, Shabu Pulpally, breathed his last on Sunday (Dec 20) after falling from a tree. Reportedly, the 37-year-old had climbed the tree to hang the Christmas star. However, he lost his balance and fell hard on the ground which resulted in severe injuries. It was FEFKA Directors’ Union who confirmed the death of Shabu claiming that he passed away due to internal bleeding. Their statement also mentioned how the deceased was rushed to the hospital, but could not be saved. Year-Ender 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Chadwick Boseman, Chiranjeevi Sarja – List Of Popular Celebs We’ve Lost This Year.

Nivin's makeup artist, Shabu was a well-known face from the South industry and had worked with many stars apart from Pauly. Shabu is survived by his brother and popular makeup artist Shaji Pulpally, his wife Reshmi and two children. It was from the year 2012 when Shabu became Nivin's makeup man for Puthiya Theerangal, helmed by Sathyan Anthikad. Dulquer Salmaan was among the first the ones to mourn the loss. Akshat Utkarsh, Bollywood Actor From Bihar Dies in Mumbai, Family Claims It’s a Murder.

Check Out Dulquer Salmaan's Post Below:

Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

In the lengthy post, while paying his respects, Dulquer talked about how he will cherish the time he spent during Bangalore Days and Vikramadithyan with Shabu. "Those who help us and take care of us during our shoots end up becoming our family away from home. Can’t imagine what you’re going through Nivin. I’m sure this loss is irreplaceable. Love and prayers to you and Rinna," a part of the post read. May his soul rest in peace.

