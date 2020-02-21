Parasite v/s Minsara Kanna: The Producer of Thalapathy Vijay's Movie Sends an Intimation Email to Bong Joon Ho and the Makers of his Oscar Winning Movie

Parasite and Minsara Kanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

South Korean movie, Parasite, directed by Bong Joon Ho made history at Oscar ceremony this year by bagging as many as four big awards in one night. The film is the only international movie so far who was able to able to lift the Best Picture trophy by beating the likes of 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Ford v/s Ferrari. However, the producer of Thalapathy Vijay's Minsara Kanna claims that the core idea for Parasite was borrowed from his 1999 release. He has decided to sue the makers of Bong Joon Ho's directorial and an intimation mail for same has already been sent to them. Mark Ruffalo in Talks to Headline Bong Joon-Ho’s Oscar-Winning Film Parasite’s Spin-Off Series for HBO.

Producer PL Thenappan in his conversation with Bombay Times said, "We have provided them with details of Minsara Kanna. They can’t deny that they have lifted the basic plot (from the Tamil film). There are several films which have similar ideas, but an entire family going to a rich family’s house and deceiving them is Minsara Kanna’s plot. The only difference is that Parasite doesn’t belong to the romantic genre.” He further revealed that he's expecting their reply by Wednesday.

Easwar Kuppusamy, a Madras High Court advocate, will represent Thenappan in this legal fight. When the lawyer was asked about the scenario in which the Parasite producers fail to reply to the intimation mail, he explained, "We will then send a legal notice to the director and the producer through Korean Embassy. We will also be informing the Academy Awards team about this. If they accept charges of plagiarism, further action will be decided. As this is a dispute between Indian and Korean production companies, we may also involve a forum of foreign advocates.” Parasite in Legal Trouble After Vijay Thalapathy Starrer Minsara Kanna’s Producer Demands Compensation for Plagiarising His Movie’s Core Plot.

However, he insists that the legal battle won't be necessary here. "But I foresee an amicable solution if they admit to having lifted the plot. Then, it’s up to the producer if he wants to demand monetary compensation," he added further. We'll wait till Wednesday to have a clear picture on what Producer PL Thenappan wishes to be his next step.