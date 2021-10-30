Telugu superstar Junior NTR reached Bengaluru on Saturday to pay homage to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar who passed away following a heart attack. He was accompanied by KGF Director Prashanth Neel. Junior NTR stood for a while looking at the mortal remains of Puneeth and later, hugged Puneeth's elder brother, Shiva Rajkumar. RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Rana Daggubati, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Yash And Others Arrive In Bengaluru To Pay Last Respects To Kannada Actor (View Pics).

The Telugu actor also consoled Shiva Rajkumar who was in tears. He too broke down while consoling him. RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Pawan Kalyan Pens Heartfelt Tribute to the Late Kannada Star.

Junior NTR shared a special bond with Puneeth's family. He had come to Bengaluru earlier to sing a song for Puneeth's movie 'Chakravyuha'.

